Manchester United make enquiry for Crysencio Summerville

Manchester United have enquired about the availability of Crysencio Summerville, who seeks a lucrative contract offer.

Manchester United are interested in acquiring the services of Crysencio Summerville and have enquired about him according to David Ornstein. He is likely to cost around £50 million. While the fee is affordable, the West Ham star seeks a contract that will triple his wages as per Corriere dello Sport via SportWitness.

He currently earns less than €2 million per season after tax, but is now seeking wages close to €6 million. Summerville has made an electric start to his World Cup campaign with the Netherlands, which helps his negotiating position.

The 24-year-old made the move to the London club from Leeds United back in 2024. He managed to establish himself as a key figure at West Ham in no time. While he did finish with 12 goal contributions in his 34 games across competitions, his performances were not enough to keep the club in the English top flight.

Following their relegation, his departure is now almost certain. However, the Hammers can still fetch a significant fee thanks to his impressive performances and a goal in the Netherlands’ World Cup opener against Japan.

Why Manchester United want Summerville?

The West Ham attacker has been subject to enquiries from Manchester United, who are looking to bring in a new left-winger this summer. They have targeted Premier League-proven players of late, and Summerville certainly fits the bill.

His versatility will give Michael Carrick a lot of tactical options. He has the pace, dribbling and knack of taking on defenders. On top of all that, he is lethal in front of goal, making him a top candidate to rival the likes of Matheus Cunha, Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo for a place in the starting XI.

Manchester United must pay around £50 million to close a deal. The Red Devils must navigate both a significant transfer fee and wage demands. While United could match his wage demands, the financial package remains substantial.