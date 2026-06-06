West Ham United resigned to losing Crysencio Summerville, set price

Cysencio Summerville has been linked with a move away from West Ham United ahead of the summer transfer window.

West Ham United have been relegated to the EFLChampionship, and they are likely to lose key players this summer. Crysencio Summerville has been linked with multiple high-profile clubs, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The Dutch attacker will not want to compete in the second division next season; he wants to compete at a high level. Staying in the Premier League would be ideal for him. Aston Villa, Tottenham, Napoli, and AC Milan are keeping tabs on his situation. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

The 24-year-old has consistently shown his quality in England, and the opportunity to move to Italy could be exciting. He would get to test himself at a high-level and play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Summerville could cost around £35 million. The report claims that a move to Italy is more likely for the player.

Summerville needs to move on

Summerville has been a very useful player for West Ham United and Leeds United in the Premier League. He has technical attributes to succeed in Italy as well. The Dutch winger can operate on either flank, and he will add goals and creativity to the team. Joining the Italian clubs could be the ideal challenge for him at this stage of his career.

At AC Milan, Summerville can immediately become a first-choice starter as they prepare for Rafael Leao’s impending departure this summer. Meanwhile, AS Roma need a top-notch left-sided attacker as they prepare to return to the UEFA Champions League.

Alternatively, Aston Villa and Tottenham could use a player of his quality. Both clubs need more unpredictability going forward. They need someone who can take on defenders and beat them one-on-one. The opportunity to continue in the Premier League is also attractive, but the report suggests a move to Serie A is possible.

Aston Villa and Tottenham have quality players at their disposal, and they could provide him with a platform to fight for trophies. West Ham will look to bounce back strongly next season, and they need to keep their best players. However, convincing the Dutchman to play in the EFL Championship is improbable.