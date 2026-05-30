AS Roma face Leeds United battle for Crysencio Summerville, price an issue

Leeds United are set to compete with AS Roma in pursuit of West Ham United attacking sensation Crysencio Summerville.

As reported by AS Roma Live, AS Roma and Leeds United are keen on signing Crysencio Summerville following West Ham United’s relegation from the Premier League. The Giallorossi might struggle to meet the financial demands of the Hammers, who value him at least €35-40 million. However, the price won’t be that big a problem for Leeds, who look to bring him back to Elland Road.

Summerville rose in prominence at Leeds United and played for their first team for three seasons before joining West Ham United in the summer of 2024. The debut campaign did not go according to plan for him, as he missed the entire second half with a hamstring injury. While he featured in 34 games in the recently concluded campaign and contributed towards 12 goals, it was not enough to help the club avoid the drop.

The Dutchman’s contract at West Ham runs until 2029, but he is set to leave the club following their relegation. The Hammers won’t be able to stand in his value, but still want a respectable amount to part ways with one of their most valuable players.

Where will Summerville play next season?

Leeds United have emerged as the biggest suitors; they want to bring him back to the club after having secured their Premier League status. Daniel Farke is eager to add more quality to his attack and would love to have a versatile forward like Summerville at his disposal.

The German tactician is already aware of his qualities and believes his ability to feature anywhere in the final third could come in handy. The 24-year-old has blistering pace, and he thrives in one-on-one situations. He will not only add goals, but also a lot of creativity.

Meanwhile, AS Roma are determined to compete with the Premier League club. With Stephan El Shaarawy leaving, the Serie A giants are desperate for more quality on the left flank, and Summerville has the potential to be one of the leaders of their attack going forward.

However, the finances will make things very difficult for them. They cannot afford to meet West Ham’s €35-40 million valuation and might have to look for alternative ways. On top of that, the 24-year-old might prefer a return to his former club.