AS Roma prioritising summer move for Crysencio Summerville

AS Roma will look to sign 24-year-old Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Dutch outlet Voetbal International, Crysencio Summerville is the subject of interest from AS Roma. The Serie A giants are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a versatile attacker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 24-year-old West Ham United winger.

The report by Voetbal International has revealed that the Dutchman is the priority target for the Giallorossi ahead of the upcoming transfer window. With West Ham United suffering relegation from the Premier League, Summerville may be a player within reach of his prospective suitors.

How has Crysencio Summerville fared at West Ham United?

Crysencio Summerville has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining West Ham United in a deal worth £25 million in August 2024. Born in Rotterdam, the 24-year-old spent his formative years in his homeland, starting his youth career with RVV Noorderkwartier before graduating from the youth division at Feyenoord. However, he rose in prominence during his spell with Leeds United.

West Ham United signed Summerville in August 2024, and he has had to bide his time in the last 18 months. However, the Dutch winger has grown in stature this season, chipping in with seven goals and five assists in 34 outings. The player’s exploits have helped him secure a spot in the Netherlands’ squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while several high-profile clubs, including AS Roma, are vying for his signature this year.

Serie A adventure on the horizon?

AS Roma’s reported interest in Crysencio Summerville makes tactical sense. The Serie A giants are combing the market for a versatile attacker, as they allowed Leon Bailey to return to Aston Villa earlier this year. Additionally, several attackers struggled with fitness issues this season. Meanwhile, Gian Piero Gasperini is in a spot of bother over Matias Soule’s future amid his reported links with Aston Villa.

Several candidates have thus emerged on AS Roma’s wishlist, with Summerville also a viable target. The 24-year-old Dutchman will be eager to play top-flight football next season after West Ham’s relegation.

So, the opportunity to play for AS Roma, who can also provide UEFA Champions League football, will appeal to the World Cup-bound winger. That is perhaps why recent reports have suggested that West Ham will expect bids for Summerville ahead of the summer.