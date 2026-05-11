West Ham United bracing for Crysencio Summerville bids this summer

Crysencio Summerville has been heavily linked with a move away from West Ham United ahead of the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have been mentioned as potential destinations for Crysencio Summerville. According to a report from Football Insider, West Ham United are now bracing for offers for the player. They could be forced sanction his departure if they suffer relegation from the Premier League in the coming months.

West Ham United are fighting for survival in the Premier League, and they could go down in the summer. The Hammers are in a precarious situation right now, and it will be difficult for them to keep their best players at the club if they go down. Summerville will want to compete at a high-level next season. He will not want to head to the Championship with West Ham United.

Summerville could fancy a move

The opportunity to play for Aston Villa or Tottenham could be exciting for him. The Dutchman has registered 11 goal contributions this season for a struggling West Ham team, and his numbers could improve when he plays for a better team alongside quality players.

The 24-year-old is capable of operating on either flank and could be a very useful option at the final site for both teams. Aston Villa need more quality going forward, and they have been overly dependent on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the final third. Summerville will help create opportunities for his teammates from the flanksand add unpredictability going forward as well.

Aston Villa are well placed to secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming season, and he will be excited about the possibility of joining them. Villa have an ambitious project, and they could end up winning the UEFA Europa League this season as well.

On the other hand, Tottenham have endured a disappointing campaign. Spurs are fighting for survival in the Premier League, but they have a quality team and a quality manager at their disposal. They could easily bounce back and compete towards the top end of the table once again. The player is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining them if there is a concrete proposal on the table.