Crysencio Summerville could leave West Ham United this summer

Tottenham could be boosted by the possibility of Crysencio Summerville leaving West Ham United in the summer if they were to suffer relegation.

West Ham United could suffer relegation at the end of the season, which could lead to some key decisions made regarding the playing squad. As per Football Insider, Crysencio Summerville could potentially leave the club in case the Hammers went down, which may boost Tottenham’s hopes as they are keen on signing the Dutch winger.

Tottenham and West Ham are in the thick of a relegation battle, which could see a decisive turn at the weekend depending on how results pan out. The Hammers face leaders Arsenal, while Spurs will look to win their clash with Leeds United, with the latter looking like the team that will end up surviving the ordeal.

Should the Hammers go down, there is huge financial pressure on the club, having posted losses totalling £100 million. The East Londoners are not interested in selling their key stars, including Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville, but they could be forced to conduct those sales if they suffered relegation.

Summerville could be a huge sale out of the club, as there are multiple teams like Tottenham, Aston Villa, and even Atalanta keen on the winger. The Dutchman has been instrumental in keeping West Ham’s hopes alive this season with seven goals and four assists in the league.

Tottenham are particularly interested in the Dutch winger as they are eager to bring in wide attackers to solve the issues in those zones. There are many names mentioned in media reports with links to Spurs, but should Summerville become available, they could make the move for the 24-year-old West Ham trickster.

Will West Ham sell Summerville?

Summerville is a high-value asset at West Ham, and in the event of the club going down to the Championship, he would be instrumental in a bid to reclaim their spot in the top flight. West Ham are likely to demand a significant fee to make the best out of the sale.

The Hammers would ideally prefer to keep him, but the rising tensions behind the scenes could pave the way for an enforced sale. Tottenham could take the front seat in the race, as they must make a convincing offer to test West Ham’s resolve on the 24-year-old winger.