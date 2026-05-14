Aston Villa could land Matias Soule before July, ready to sell players to fund deal

Matias Soule has been linked with a summer move away from AS Roma, with Aston Villa interested in him.

Aston Villa are hoping to sign Matias Soule this summer, and a deal could be done before July. According to Football Insider, AS Roma will need to sell players to balance the books by the end of June, and they could be under pressure to sell the South American attacker.

Soule has been an important player for them, amassing 15 goal contributions this season. The youngster has the quality to thrive in the Premier League, and he could be a handy option for Aston Villa in the attack. They need someone who can create opportunities from the flanks and score goals, having been overly dependent on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins.

Soule has shown his quality in Italy, and he has the technical attributes for English football as well. He will look to establish himself as a key player for the West Midlands club. It would be an exciting challenge for him at this stage of his career.

The Argentine winger is a relatively young player who is still learning the game. He could improve further with regular opportunities in England. Unai Emery might be able to bring out the best in the young attacker. Soule has also been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Aston Villa hatch plan to fund Soule move

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will need to be careful with their spending as well. They are looking to sell both Donyell Malen and Evann Guessand, as per Football Insider. The former will complete a permanent move to Stadio Olimpico, as the purchase obligation clause has become active.

It will help them bring in the funds to sign the 23-year-old AS Roma attacker. Malen has has done exceedingly well for the Serie A outfit. As for Guessand, he is on loan at Crystal Palace, and Villa will hope to secure a respectable fee for him.

Aston Villa is pushing for Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign. They need to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window. Someone like Soule could be an excellent addition. They should look to invest in a quality striker as well.