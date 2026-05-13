Arsenal considering €40 million move for Matias Soule, Aston Villa lead race

Arsenal are in the mix for Matias Soule alongside Aston Villa, with the latter being the front-runners in the chase.

Matias Soule is attracting considerable attention from the Premier League, as Fichajes reports Arsenal’s interest in the forward. The Gunners are plotting a move for a versatile forward, as the Roma star fits their requirement, but there’s competition from Aston Villa, who are seen as the frontrunners in the present scenario.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in exploring a move for Matías Soule, with Mikel Arteta keen to add a new attacker to his squad. Gabriel Jesus is attracting interest amid links to AC Milan and Newcastle United, as the Brazilian could leave as he enters the final year of his deal at the Emirates.

The Gunners are considering making a €40 million move for Soule and testing the waters with Roma for the Argentine attacker. The main reason for their interest is probably Soule’s ability to play a variety of roles in Roma’s complex frontline, while his 15 goals and assists show he has a productive streak in him.

Aston Villa to rival Arsenal for Soule?

Arsenal are not alone in the race, as Aston Villa hold a strong interest in Soule, with Unai Emery also eyeing a versatile forward who could operate centrally and out wide. The Birmingham giants have a fantastic working relationship with Roma owing to some transfer business of late, which could help facilitate a deal for the attacker to an extent.

Sports Boom insists Aston Villa are leading the race for Soule in the present scenario, as they were also earlier quoted the €40 million price point for the Argentine. It would be a smart move to bring the Roma star, given he brings a lot to the table that Villa are missing in their attacking third.

Will Matias Soule leave Roma?

Soule, who only joined Roma on a permanent deal from Juventus last summer, could be on the move if a big opportunity arises from the Premier League. Arsenal are a great option given that they are opening up space in the side, as Gabriel Jesus could leave. The Gunners are also looking at other options, such as Eli Junior Kroupi and Julian Alvarez, which shows Arteta seeks a more mobile striker for his side.

Aston Villa could also be a decent bet, as there’s a chance he could nail down a key place in Emery’s plans next season onwards. The €40 million price point could prove good value for either club pursuing the versatile attacker, as a key decision awaits the Argentine ahead of the summer.