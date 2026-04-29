Aston Villa in transfer tussle to sign Matias Soule

Aston Villa are interested in securing a move for Matias Soule, and AS Roma could be forced into a sale for financial reasons in the summer as FFP regulations tighten before June 30.

Matias Soule is one of the most highly sought-after players in the AS Roma squad after an impressive 2025/26 campaign, and he could attract significant interest in the summer transfer window. As per La Roma 24, Aston Villa are among the teams keen on signing the Argentine attacker, with Unai Emery seeking to bolster his attacking options by adding a dynamic wide player to his squad.

Soule has been a standout performer for AS Roma since his summer 2024 arrival for a reported €30 million. The Argentine attacker has thrived in Gian Piero Gasperini’s system, operating effectively from the right wing within Roma’s unorthodox front three. His versatility across multiple attacking positions makes him a valuable asset capable of performing different roles throughout the final third.

Roma have shown no public intention to sell Soule, but financial realities could force their hand before the summer ends. Given upcoming Financial Fair Play regulatory deadlines, the Giallorossi may need to consider strategic sales of key players, including Soule, to remain compliant. Such a sale could generate substantial revenue, particularly if demand from elite clubs drives his valuation upward.

Soule is now attracting concrete interest from Aston Villa as Unai Emery targets reinforcements in the wide attacking department. Much like Roma, the Birmingham club must navigate their own financial constraints while maintaining competitive ambitions, which necessitates a measured approach to the transfer market.

Soule’s style of combining pace, technical ability, and positional intelligence aligns well with Emery’s flexible attacking philosophy. However, any deal depends on the clubs agreeing on a fee structure that reflects Soule’s €30 million acquisition cost plus appreciation. Aston Villa and AS Roma have developed a strong working relationship, evidenced by Roma’s recent arrangement for Donyell Malen and historical dealings between the clubs, which could facilitate negotiations if both parties decide to pursue a transfer.

Will Aston Villa bring in a new wide attacker?

Soule is one of several names on Aston Villa’s shortlist, though other targets carry different financial profiles. Marcus Rashford remains linked despite reportedly favoring a permanent move to Barcelona over an English club change. Jadon Sancho represents a lower-cost option as a potential free agent, though Borussia Dortmund present formidable competition for his signature.

Harry Wilson is another candidate under consideration, with the Fulham winger potentially available as a free agent when the summer window officially opens. Ultimately, Aston Villa’s wide attacker recruitment will hinge on financial parameters and strategic fit. While Soule offers proven Serie A pedigree and high technical quality, he would likely command a premium fee compared to the free-agent options of Sancho or Wilson, making the cost-benefit analysis central to Emery’s final decision.