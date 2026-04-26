Aston Villa initiate move to sign Harry Wilson

Aston Villa have reportedly initiated their move to sign Harry Wilson in a Bosman move as his Fulham contract winds down.

Harry Wilson is set to attract significant interest in the summer transfer market as his Fulham contract approaches expiration. The Welsh winger, 29, has demonstrated exceptional form this season, prompting Aston Villa to open preliminary discussions. According to Football Insider, Villa have begun exploratory talks to position themselves ahead of rival clubs in the race for the available attacker.

Fulham are pushing towards European qualification following their stellar 1-0 victory over Aston Villa at the weekend. While the West London outfit maintain strong form and European ambitions, there is an increasing likelihood that key attacker Harry Wilson will depart. Wilson’s four-year contract, signed when he joined from Liverpool in a £12 million deal in 2021, expires at the end of the 2025/26 season.

This season has been Wilson’s strongest at Fulham. The attacker has recorded 10 goals and 6 assists across 32 Premier League appearances, averaging a goal contribution every 2.1 games. Fulham have made considerable efforts to retain the Welshman, including multiple contract renewal offers tabled recently. However, Wilson appears increasingly inclined to explore fresh opportunities elsewhere.

Multiple Premier League clubs have already registered interest. Leeds United are expected to mount an active pursuit, while Tottenham have also expressed keen interest, though their recruitment plans remain contingent on maintaining top-flight status. Everton are similarly positioned as contenders.

Aston Villa represent a compelling alternative for Wilson. Under Unai Emery, Villa are competing for Champions League qualification and can offer European football immediately. A Bosman signing would provide significant financial flexibility, allowing Emery to strengthen other positions while navigating Profit & Sustainability Rules. Wilson could function as a direct replacement for Leon Bailey, addressing Villa’s attacking depth.

Can Aston Villa win the Harry Wilson race?

Aston Villa’s Champions League prospects provide substantial appeal to Wilson. The club’s trajectory under Emery, combined with resources allocated to squad building, positions them competitively against other suitors. A free transfer of this quality represents exceptional value for a club managing PSR constraints.

However, Wilson’s final decision may hinge on factors beyond club ambition. His commitment to Fulham has been partially influenced by uncertainty surrounding manager Marco Silva’s future. The Cottagers express optimism regarding a managerial renewal. Should Silva commit to fresh terms and Fulham secure European qualification, Wilson could reconsider his exit, potentially valuing stability and European competition at existing club over the prospect of a new challenge.