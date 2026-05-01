Aston Villa need to pay €40 million to sign Matias Soule

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing 23-year-old Argentine winger Matias Soule from AS Roma in the summer transfer window.

Matias Soule has contributed 15 goal involvements for AS Roma this season, and he is hoping to help them secure a place in the UEFA Champions League next campaign. The Argentine winger’s performances have attracted significant attention, and he could prove to be an excellent addition to Aston Villa.

It is no secret that the West Midlands club need more depth in the attacking unit. They need someone who can create opportunities from the flanks and score goals as well. Unai Emery has been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers this season. The two players will need more support, especially now that the club is looking to secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign.

The Villans need a deeper squad with more quality, and they have set their sights on Soule. The Argentine attacker has the technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be an important player for Aston Villa in the long run. He would get to play alongside quality players at Villa Park, and Unai Emery could help him develop further. The move could be ideal for the young attacker.

Matias Soule Serie A 2025/26 Stats

Goals and assists: 11

11 Key passes per game: 1.4

1.4 Cross accuracy: 30%

30% Dribble accuracy: 36%

36% Duels won per game: 3.3

3.3 Balls recovered per game: 4.2

Can Aston Villa afford Soule?

As per a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, Aston Villa have been told they will need to pay €40 million to get the deal done. The Villans have the financial muscle to afford the attacker, and the question remains whether they are prepared to pay up.

If Aston Villa manage to win the UEFA Europa League this season and secure UEFA Champions League qualification, they should have the finances to get the deal done. They will be an attractive destination for the young attacker.

Soule operates effectively on both flanks but naturally favors the right-sided role, making him an ideal fit for Aston Villa’s tactical needs. The player has also been linked with other clubs, and the outcome depends on how quickly the English side can move. However, the Villans face fierce competition from Bournemouth, Borussia Dortmund, and Juventus for his signature.