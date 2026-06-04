AC Milan make approach to sign Crysencio Summerville

AC Milan will aim to sign 24-year-old Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United this summer after submitting an enquiry for a deal.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Crysencio Summerville is the subject of interest from AC Milan, with the Rossoneri initiating the move to sign the West Ham United winger. However, the Serie A club will face stiff competition from Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in the battle for the 24-year-old attacker’s signature. Meanwhile, West Ham will demand £35 million to part ways with him in the upcoming transfer window.

How has Crysencio Summerville fared at West Ham United?

Crysencio Summerville has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining West Ham United in a deal worth £25 million in August 2024. The Dutchman’s stint with West Ham has not been a bed of roses, and he had to bide his time before becoming a regular starter at the East London club.

Ultimately, the 24-year-old enjoyed a solid 2025/26 campaign, accumulating seven goals and five assists in 34 appearances. Meanwhile, the Dutch winger’s exploits have helped him secure a spot in his nation’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Additionally, he has provoked interest from several well-known clubs, with AC Milan, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Aston Villa will dip into the market for a versatile attacker in the summer transfer window, as Unai Emery wants more productivity from the flanks. The Villans have been over-dependent on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the final third this season, and they must sign someone who can take the load off the English duo. Summerville can provide a decent output from the flanks, and his pacy outlet will add a new dimension to the Aston Villa attack.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur reportedly wanted to sign Crysencio Summerville in January, but the deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as the Lilywhites have yet to fill Son Heung-min’s void since the South Korean international joined LAFC last summer. Additionally, Richarlison’s long-term future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is uncertain.

As for AC Milan, Rafael Leao recently revealed his desire to embark on a new adventure, forcing the Rossoneri to comb the market for a long-term replacement amid the Portuguese attacker’s reported links with Premier League clubs. Summerville fits the bill, and his age profile makes him potentially a long-term solution in the final third for AC Milan.

With AC Milan submitting an enquiry for a summer deal, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have fallen behind in the battle for the Dutchman’s signature. However, it is unclear if the Serie A giants are ready to meet West Ham’s asking price of £35 million to secure his services this summer.