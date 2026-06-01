Tottenham rival Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United in Rafael Leao race

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 26-year-old Portuguese international Rafael Leao from AC Milan in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, Rafael Leao is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are also keen on signing the wantaway AC Milan winger, with the Rossoneri hoping to recoup €50-60 million from his sale this summer.

How has Rafael Leao performed at AC Milan?

Rafael Leao has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining AC Milan from LOSC Lille in August 2019. The 26-year-old hit the ground running at San Siro, and he has made a considerable impact at the Serie A club over the last seven seasons, with his individual performances directly correlating with the team’s results and trophy ambitions.

However, Leao underperformed this season, managing 10 goals and 3 assists in 31 appearances across all competitions, which has contributed to AC Milan’s downturn in fortunes. Nevertheless, the Portuguese attacker’s stock remains high, with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur competing for his signature this year. AC Milan’s price of €50-60 million is justified given that his contract has two years remaining, providing significant leverage in talks.

Rafael Leao transfer: Premier League move on the cards?

Chelsea will dip into the market for a wide attacker this summer, as Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens have failed to make their mark in their debut season with the West London club. The performances have been so poor that the Blues are reportedly considering offloading the former this summer. So, they need a new left-sided attacker, with Leao a viable target.

Meanwhile, Rafael Leao has been on Manchester United’s radar for a long time. The sustained interest makes sense, as the Red Devils require proven depth on the flanks for next season. With Manchester United poised to return to the UEFA Champions League, they will be eager to succeed on all four fronts, making squad depth essential across all positions.

As for Liverpool, the Reds need more quality on the flanks, as they struggled for productivity from the wide areas this season. With Mohamed Salah departing from Anfield, they have little to no output coming from the wings, making Leao’s addition imperative.

Meanwhile, the AC Milan winger has been a target for Tottenham Hotspur for over a year. The Lilywhites also need a top-class left-sided attacker, as they have yet to fill Son Heung-min’s void since the South Korean international called time on his stint with the North London club last summer.

All four clubs possess the financial capacity to meet AC Milan’s €50-60 million valuation. However, Liverpool and Manchester United hold a strategic advantage, as both can offer UEFA Champions League football, a draw the London sides cannot match, leaving them trailing in the race to secure Leao’s signature