Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea vying for Rafael Leao

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are alert to Rafael Leao’s situation, with an exit from AC Milan on the cards.

Rafael Leao has expressed his desire for a new challenge away from AC Milan, as Fichajes names Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea as potential suitors. The Premier League sides are monitoring the Portuguese winger’s situation, with approaches expected in the next phase of the upcoming window.

AC Milan are undergoing significant changes behind the scenes following a disappointing season, particularly after missing out on Champions League football. Manager Massimiliano Allegri, along with the CEO and sporting director, have all left their roles. Attention is now turning towards key players, including Rafael Leao.

Fabrizio Romano’s post on X confirmed that Leao wants to leave AC Milan and seek a new challenge. The winger has made 291 appearances for the Rossoneri since joining in 2019, scoring 85 goals and providing 65 assists. He also won the Serie A title, which remains the highlight of his time at the club, along with the MVP award for his performances during that campaign.

Premier League clubs chasing Rafael Leao?

Leao is reportedly open to playing in the Premier League, with some sources describing it as his dream. He certainly has no shortage of admirers in England, with Manchester United among those eager to find a formula to bring the 26-year-old to Old Trafford, according to reports.

Chelsea have been interested for several years, and this could be the summer they make their move. The left side at Stamford Bridge has underperformed, with particular focus on last summer’s arrivals, Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens, and the AC Milan star could be viewed as an upgrade.

What are Milan thinking in the Rafael Leao situation?

To complete the Premier League interest, Liverpool have entered the market for a new left winger amid reported links to Nico Williams and others. Leao has also been high on their radar for some time, although any move will depend on his suitability for the incoming manager, as well as AC Milan’s asking price.

Milan are reportedly demanding at least £50–60 million to sell Leao this summer, and they may not stand in his way if he pushes for a new challenge. Any deal will depend on whether clubs consider the valuation reasonable, especially given that the winger has somewhat underperformed this season after a bright start, scoring nine Serie A goals before his form dipped.