Rafael Leao dreaming of Premier League move amid Chelsea, Manchester United links

Rafael Leao could leave AC Milan in the summer, which has alerted some of his suitors over in the Premier League.

According to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Rafael Leao could be on his way out of AC Milan in the summer. The Portuguese winger has had a mixed season at the San Siro, and while he reportedly prefers a switch to the Premier League, teams like Manchester United and Chelsea are on alert.

AC Milan are ready to part company with Rafael Leao after a mixed season and a major dip in form that threatens to derail their campaign. The attacker, who currently plays in a front two under Massimiliano Allegri, was instrumental in the first half of the season when the Rossoneri challenged for the title, but his goals have dried up since early March, which is now threatening the club’s quest for a top-four finish.

Hence, Milan are carrying plenty of doubts over his future, with the club even ready to sell him for a reduced price than previously anticipated. There have been reports of a mammoth release clause in his contract, but at the moment, the Rossoneri are ready to offload Leao for as low as €50–60 million.

Rafael Leao to the Premier League?

Leao and super agent Jorge Mendes are reportedly working towards the idea of an exit from AC Milan, with Al-Hilal reportedly keen. However, the 26-year-old AC Milan star prefers a switch to the Premier League, where previous reports stated he was offered to the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

He has long been linked with a switch to England, but at the time, he had strong relations with AC Milan, which currently continue to fade away. Hence, the club are open to selling and using the cash to strengthen their squad for the new season, preferably with Champions League football to play.

Manchester United and Chelsea: The Right Clubs for Leao?

Manchester United have watched Leao in action, and they are looking for a new left-sided attacker who could double up as a striker. Leao fits into that category very well, and the Red Devils might consider approaching.

Chelsea are also disappointed with their left-hand side, with both Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens flopping this season. Leao has been a long-term target for the Blues, and despite a period of cooling in their interest, they might be on his trail again. Whether it is Manchester United or Chelsea, Leao could find a new lease of life in England, and a move to either of those clubs is likely to work out for him.