Rafael Leao offered to Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, with intermediaries actively pitching the 26-year-old Portuguese winger to Europe’s top clubs.

Rafael Leao remains a focal point in the transfer market despite holding a two-year contract extension with AC Milan. According to a report from TEAMtalk, intermediaries are aggressively marketing the Portuguese international to top Premier League sides. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United have all been formally offered the opportunity to acquire the 43-cap international this summer.

The left winger is widely regarded as one of Europe’s finest attacking talents, with a consistent track record at AC Milan since arriving from LOSC Lille in summer 2019. Leao’s combination of pace, creativity, and goal threat has established him as a genuine elite-level performer in Serie A and across continental competitions.

Milan open door despite contract; €50 million valuation set

Despite working to extend Leao’s existing terms, AC Milan have signalled openness to offers around €50 million. The Rossoneri value his departure potential at this price point, making a move financially feasible for ambitious top-six clubs. His representatives are currently testing the market and gauging genuine interest from potential suitors across Europe’s leading leagues.

Milan’s willingness to listen reflects both the winger’s marketability and the evolving financial dynamics of the Italian club’s position. The €50 million fee positions Leao as an attainable premium asset compared to other world-class wingers on the market, adding urgency to club pursuit.

Premier League trio can sign Leao this summer

Manchester United have emerged as serious contenders, pursuing competition for their attacking positions. The club views the 43-cap Portuguese international as a potential complement or challenger to current attacking options including Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Amad Diallo in the final third. Having monitored Leao through scouting networks previously, United recognise his tactical fit within their system, though no formal bid has materialised.

Arsenal view Leao as a potential left-flank upgrade, addressing depth concerns in their wide attacking positions. Chelsea, meanwhile, value the winger’s experience and mentorship potential within a squad containing promising young attackers. Both London clubs maintain long-standing interest and represent credible destinations for the AC Milan star. The momentum of offered alternatives has created genuine competition among the Premier League’s heavyweight clubs.