Manchester United step up interest in Rafael Leao, exchange deal possible

Manchester United will reportedly intensify efforts to sign 26-year-old Portuguese international Rafael Leao from AC Milan in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed by Sport Witness, AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they are expected to hold formal talks with the Rossoneri in coming weeks.

Meanwhile, a separate report by Calciomercato has revealed that AC Milan will demand over €50 million to consider selling him in the upcoming transfer window. In the meantime, they have received an enquiry from Manchester United, and the Premier League giants are considering offering Joshua Zirkzee as a makeweight in the deal to sign the Almada native.

How has Rafael Leao performed at AC Milan?

Rafael Leao has established himself as a pivotal figure since joining AC Milan from LOSC Lille in August 2019. The 26-year-old hit the ground running at San Siro, and he has made considerable impact at the Serie A club over the last six seasons, with his individual performances directly correlating with the team’s results and trophy ambitions.

Leao has underperformed this season, managing 10 goals and 3 assists across 28 appearances in all competitions, which has contributed to AC Milan’s downturn in fortunes. Nevertheless, the Portuguese international remains a hot property in the market, with several elite European clubs, including Manchester United, competing for his signature ahead of the transfer window. AC Milan’s asking price of over €50 million is justified given that his contract has over two years remaining, providing significant leverage in negotiations.

Rafael Leao transfer: Manchester United move on the cards?

Rafael Leao has been on Manchester United’s radar for a long time. The sustained interest is understandable, as the Red Devils require proven depth on the flanks for next season. With Manchester United poised to return to the UEFA Champions League, they will be eager to succeed on all four fronts, making squad depth essential across all positions.

Several candidates, including Francisco Conceicao, have emerged on Manchester United’s wishlist. However, pursuing Leao represents a calculated decision given his pace-based directness, which would add an alternative dimension to the team’s gameplay, particularly as a second-half impact substitute.

Widespread reports have suggested that the Premier League outfit recently dispatched scouts to watch him in action. Meanwhile, the English giants possess the financial capacity to meet AC Milan’s €50 million valuation. However, it remains uncertain whether AC Milan will be receptive to landing Joshua Zirkzee as a counterpart in any deal involving the 26-year-old Portuguese winger, given recent market developments and the striker’s performances at Old Trafford.