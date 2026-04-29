Manchester United rival Liverpool in Francisco Conceicao chase

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing 23-year-old Portuguese attacker Francisco Conceicao from Juventus this summer, intensifying their competition with Liverpool for the Juventus winger’s signature.

Francisco Conceicao has contributed eight goals and assists across all competitions this season for Juventus, and he is a target for Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window as well.

According to a report from Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United have now entered the race to sign the Juventus winger. The outcome remains uncertain as both clubs vie for his signature.

The Red Devils need more quality on the flanks, and the 23-year-old could be a long-term investment for the next 5-7 years. He will add pace and unpredictability in the final third. The player has recorded eight goal contributions in all competitions this season. His numbers should improve when he plays on a better team alongside quality attackers.

The Portuguese international is a young player with considerable potential, and Manchester United could develop him into a key contributor. However, he needs to join a club where he can play regularly. The decision will hinge on whether the Red Devils can offer guaranteed playing time in a crowded attacking department. It remains uncertain whether they can convince him to join the club over established alternatives.

Liverpool eyeing Conceicao move as well

On the other hand, Mohamed Salah has decided to leave Liverpool, and the Merseyside club will need to replace him properly. The Portuguese international could be an interesting option for them. However, his end product has not yet reached the required standard. Salah has been one of the best players in Premier League history, and replacing him will be a significant challenge.

The outgoing Premier League champions need to bring in someone who is both an elite creator and an elite goalscorer. The 23-year-old Juventus attacker might develop into a top-class player in future, but he is not at that level currently. For context, Salah averaged 1.2 goals per game last season, a benchmark Conceicao has not yet approached.

Meanwhile, Juventus will not want to lose a talented young player like Conceicao easily, and they could demand a premium as well. The young Portuguese winger has a contract with the Serie A club until 2030, and they are under no pressure to sell him this summer.