Manchester United run rule over Rafael Leao

Manchester United have emerged as primary suitors for Rafael Leao as the AC Milan winger tops the club’s summer transfer wishlist, with Barcelona also circling for him.

According to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, AC Milan winger Rafael Leao is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils have scouted him this season, but they will face stiff competition from Barcelona for his signature.

The 26-year-old has consistently performed for AC Milan over the years, and he could prove to be a valuable addition to Manchester United’s attack. The Red Devils could use more depth in their attacking unit, and the winger could be ideal for them. He is a dynamic attacker who can operate anywhere across the front three, providing both goalscoring threat and creative support.

Leao recorded 12 goals and assists combined in the 2025/26 Serie A season, along with 8 big chances created. His 84% pass accuracy and 45% dribble success rate demonstrate his technical proficiency and creative output. He will add both goals and creativity to the Manchester United attack. Whether they will push forward with a formal offer to get the deal done depends on AC Milan’s asking price and the player’s wage expectations.

Rafael Leao Serie A 2025/26 stats

Goals and assists: 12

12 Big chances created: 8

8 Pass accuracy: 84%

84% Cross accuracy: 47%

47% Dribble success: 45%

Leao could do with a big move

The winger is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. Moving to Manchester United would be an attractive opportunity. The Red Devils are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next year.

They could be pushing for trophies, and Leao would get to test himself at the highest level of English football. He has shown his quality in French and Italian football. This is the right time for him to take on a new challenge and prove himself in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs in the past, and he is also a target for Barcelona as they scour the market for an alternative to Marcus Rashford. Whether Manchester United can secure his signature ahead of their rivals remains uncertain.

They have the financial resources to get the deal done and should be able to submit an attractive proposal to Milan. As for AC Milan, the Serie A giants have not been able to challenge for major trophies in recent years. They need multiple additions in the summer and could use the revenue from selling the Milan star to fund those signings.

Manchester United have invested in Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha this season. However, they will need more depth in the attacking unit if they want to do well across multiple competitions. They are expected to sell Joshua Zirkzee this summer. Signing a versatile attacker like the AC Milan forward could be ideal for them to maintain attacking options across a congested fixture schedule.