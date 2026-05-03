AC Milan ready to sell Rafael Leao for £50-60 million

AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao has been heavily linked with a move away from the Serie A club ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United have been mentioned as a potential destination for Rafael Leao, and the player could be sold for £50-60 million in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to pay up for him.

The 26-year-old has shown his quality in Italy, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge and prove himself in England, having visibly reached a satutation point at San Siro. It is no secret that Manchester United need more dynamism in the attack.

The Portuguese international could be ideal for them. He can operate both centrally and on the flanks. He will add goals to the team and create opportunities for his teammates. Recent reports have even suggested that a swap deal may be on the cards.

Rafael Leao Serie A 2025/26 stats

Goals and assists: 12

12 Big chances created: 8

8 Pass accuracy: 84%

84% Cross accuracy: 47%

47% Dribble success: 45%

Leao could fancy a Manchester United move

Meanwhile, the opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for the player as well. The 26-year-old is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to make a change and join a more ambitious team.

Milan have not been able to compete for major trophies in recent years, but Manchester United have done quite well this season and will compete in the UEFA Champions League next term. The Red Devils have substantial resources, and they could sign quality players in the summer. They could also be fighting for titles next year.

The £50-60 million asking price seems quite steep, and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can negotiate a more reasonable deal. Manchester United need to improve multiple areas of the team during the summer transfer window if they want to compete with Arsenal and Manchester City.

Leao has 10 goals and three assists this season. Spending up to £60 million on him would be excessive. Manchester United need to negotiate a reasonable deal for the Portuguese attacker.

Meanwhile, Leao has also been linked with other Premier League clubs, including Liverpool. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. Both clubs could be exciting destinations for the player.