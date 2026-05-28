Liverpool step up interest in Nico Williams, price revealed

Liverpool are hoping to sign 23-year-old Spanish international Nico Williams from Athletic Club this summer.

Nico Williams has endured a mediocre season with Athletic Club, scoring only six goals in all competitions. The Spaniard has struggled for regular opportunities because of his poor performances as well. However, a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes has revealed that Liverpool believe he could be a quality addition and are looking to sign him in the coming weeks.

Recent reports have suggested that he could be made available for a fee of €100 million. However, it is unclear if the Reds are prepared to pay that kind of money for him. The youngster has underperformed for two successive seasons, raising questions over the €80 million fee. Athletic Club will have to lower their demands for the move to go through.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to play in the Premier League could be exciting for the player. The Premier League offers a high-profile platform; a change of environment could support his resurgence. Williams has also been linked with other high-profile clubs, including Arsenal.

Liverpool need quality wingers

Liverpool need more quality on the flanks, and multiple additions are required this summer. The Merseyside outfit have missed Luis Diaz since his departure to Bayern Munich last summer, and they need someone who will add explosive pace and unpredictability in the final third.

Williams’s direct, pacey style could replicate the explosive threat Liverpool have missed since Luis Diaz’s departure. So, the young winger certainly fits the profile of the player they are looking for. However, he will need to raise his performance to succeed for a club like Liverpool.

Meanwhile, convincing Williams to join the club will not be difficult for the Premier League giants, though they will be hoping to sign him for a reasonable fee. That will put the onus on Athletic Club when the negotiations between the two teams begin.

Williams will be looking to sort out his future before heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain. He has impressed with club and country in the past and could be a readymade solution in the final third and particularly the left flank. Liverpool have also been linked with other wingers, such as Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola.