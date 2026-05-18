Manchester United ponder player-plus-cash deal to sign Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao has been linked with a summer move away from AC Milan, with Manchester United hoping to sign the player.

According to a report from Caught Offside, Manchester United are hoping to sign Rafael Leao attacker at a knockdown price, and they would be willing to include players like Joshua Zirkzee, Marcus Rashford, or Manuel Ugarte in the deal to bring down the asking price.

The Portuguese international is valued at €50 million, and it remains to be seen whether the Serie A giants are willing to accept any of those players as part of the deal for Leao. All three players are unwanted at Manchester United, and they will look to get rid of them in the summer. They are looking to build a team capable of fighting for trophies next season.

Manchester United have secured UEFA Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they will look to close the gap on Arsenal and Manchester City. They will be hoping to compete for league titles. Meanwhile, Leao has been linked with Chelsea as well.

Leao could be a handy addition

Signing the right players could help the Red Devils improve. Leao could prove to be a very useful acquisition for them as they step up their interest in him. He can operate as both a left-sided attacker and a centre-forward. The 26-year-old will add explosive pace and trickery in the final third. He is also capable of slotting into multiple roles and performing at a high level.

The player has scored ten goals for AC Milan in all competitions this season, and his numbers could improve if he plays on an attacking team with higher-quality players. Manchester United could bring out the best in the Portuguese international.

The opportunity to play for United will be hard to turn down. The Premier League outfit are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they are in a better position to fight for major trophies than Milan.

The Portuguese winger has consistently shown his quality in Italy before this season, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. He will certainly hope to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football. Manchester United will hope offering a player-plus-cash deal works in their favour and brings the .€50 million asking price down.