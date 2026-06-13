Manchester United poised to beat Arsenal to Mateus Fernandes

Manchester United are in pole position to sign West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes, valued at £80 million, ahead of Arsenal.

According to The Times, Manchester United are poised to win the race for key midfield target Mateus Fernandes ahead of rivals Arsenal. The Red Devils are eager to rebuild their midfield setup and have identified the West Ham man, who is rated at £80 million.

The core claim in the report is that Manchester United are confident of getting a deal in place for Fernandes ahead of Arsenal and other rivals. The Gunners have been interested in the Portuguese midfielder, but they are refusing to pay the £80 million asking price set by West Ham. The report adds that Arsenal could instead turn to Bournemouth’s Alex Scott as an alternative, while they have also been linked with Roma’s Manu Kone in recent reports.

The Hammers, who paid an initial £38 million to sign the Portuguese midfielder, are demanding a fee in excess of £80 million. Manchester United are keen to strike a deal at or near that price, factoring in Southampton’s 15% sell-on clause in the contract.

Manchester United the favourites for Mateus Fernandes?

As for Manchester United, they are eager to rebuild their midfield following the departure of Casemiro and the possible exit of Manuel Ugarte. Hence, there is a possibility of bringing in three new midfielders this summer, with a deal already in place for Atalanta’s Ederson. Fernandes is seen as an ideal fit for Manchester United because of his qualities as a box-to-box midfielder, with Michael Carrick planning to hand him a starting role.

Fernandes may not have been their priority target at the start of the window, as Elliot Anderson was initially considered the preferred option. More recently, Manchester City saw a huge £120 million bid rejected by Nottingham Forest, while David Ornstein reports that Manchester United are not eager to enter a bidding war for the England international.

Tactical fit and attacking profile

Fernandes embodies Carrick’s midfield blueprint — composed in possession, alert defensively to screen the back line. His five goals and four assists for West Ham last season also highlight his box-to-box qualities, and he could be a key figure in rebuilding the midfield at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid are also believed to be pushing for a move at the request of new manager Jose Mourinho. The entry of the Spanish giants could complicate matters for the Red Devils, although they are still expected to beat the competition to sign the Portuguese star from West Ham in a deal that could reach the £80 million mark.