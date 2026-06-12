Real Madrid establish contact to sign Mateus Fernandes

Real Madrid are hoping to sign 21-year-old West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes during the summer transfer window.

According to an update by Ben Jacobs, Real Madrid have already established contact to sign 21-year-old West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes in the coming months. However, they are not alone in the race to sign him.

The Spanish giants will face competition from Arsenal and Manchester United. Fernandes has been outstanding for West Ham United since his £38 million move to the London club. There is no doubt that he is good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for Real Madrid will be hard to turn down for him. However, West Ham want to recoup nearly double of what they invested in him.

The Portuguese international will not want to compete in the second division of English football with West Ham United. He will look to secure a big move before the new season begins, and it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid can get the deal done. The Merengues have the resources to complete the move, and they also need more quality in the middle of the park.

The 21-year-old will add control, composure, and defensive cover to the team. Real Madrid have struggled to control games this past season, and they need to improve in that area if they want to fight for the league title next season. Jose Mourinho is reportedly an admirer and is a driving force behind a summer deal.

Arsenal and Manchester United could use Fernandes

Meanwhile, Arsenal are looking for more control in midfield. It is no surprise that they are looking at the West Ham United midfielder. The Portuguese international has established himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact at the North London club.

The opportunity to play for the Premier League champions will be exciting for the player as well. Finally, Manchester United are keeping tabs on his development. The Red Devils have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need to improve the team in order to do well in the league and in Europe, particularly after losing Casemiro as a free agent.

Signing the 21-year-old midfielder could be a smart decision. They need to improve the midfield significantly this summer. They need to invest in a quality central midfielder and a defensive midfielder. All three clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line, and it remains to be seen where Fernandes ends up.