Jose Mourinho pushing Real Madrid to sign Mateus Fernandes

Mateus Fernandes has been heavily linked with a move away from West Ham United ahead of the summer transfer window.

Per a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid are interested in signing Mateus Fernandes, and they will compete with Arsenal and Manchester United for his signature.

West Ham United have been relegated to the EFL Championship, and the 21-year-old will look to move on and join a big club this summer. He will not want to compete in the second division of English football next season.

The opportunity to join a big club like Real Madrid will be quite exciting for the youngster. The report by Fichajes has revealed that Jose Mourinho has urged the Spanish club to sign the 21-year-old Portuguese international.

Real Madrid need more control and composure in the middle of the park, and Fernandes would be the ideal investment for them. The West Ham prospect is a young player with a lot of potential, and he could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. With Los Blancos struggling for progression of play since Luka Modric and Toni Kroos called time on their stints at the club, they need a player like Fernandes.

Arsenal and Manchester United could use Fernandes

Arsenal and Manchester United are also reportedly keeping tabs on his situation. Arsenal could use an upgrade on Christian Norgaard, and the 21-year-old could be a superb option for them. Fernandes is a young player with great potential, and he has already established himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League. He will only improve and become a star in the future.

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At Manchester United, he could be the ideal partner for Kobbie Mainoo. The Red Devils have secured Champions League qualification, and they need more control in the middle of the park. They will be up against elite teams in the Champions League, and someone like Fernandes will help them dominate in the midfield. It will be interesting to see where the 21-year-old Portuguese international eventually ends up.