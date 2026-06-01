Manchester United step up talks to beat Arsenal, Chelsea to Mateus Fernandes

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race for Mateus Fernandes amid intense competition from rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

Mateus Fernandes is a player many clubs are keen to sign from West Ham United following their relegation from the Premier League. As per Caught Offside, Manchester United are reportedly leading the race for the Portuguese midfielder, although there is strong competition from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

West Ham United’s relegation will have several consequences for the club, particularly on the financial side. There are major concerns behind the scenes regarding their monetary situation, which could be eased by a few key sales ahead of the summer, with Mateus Fernandes expected to lead the exodus from the London Stadium.

The Portuguese midfielder has several suitors lining up potential moves, with at least three top English clubs in the mix. While there is also interest from European heavyweights, it is Manchester United who are reportedly leading the pursuit.

Mateus Fernandes to leave West Ham?

Manchester United are planning a major midfield rebuild, and while they remain an attractive destination for any player, the prospect of Champions League football adds further appeal. Fernandes is eager to play top-tier continental football, and the Red Devils have reportedly accelerated talks with his representatives to reach an agreement before opening discussions with West Ham.

The Hammers are reportedly open to selling him for a fee in the €50–60 million range, according to the report. In this scenario, they would make a solid profit on a player valued at €44 million last summer. However, had they avoided relegation, West Ham would likely have demanded a significantly higher fee.

Manchester United to face competition for Mateus Fernandes?

Manchester United are not alone in the race, as Arsenal are reportedly considering Fernandes as a potential replacement for Christian Norgaard. The Gunners, fresh from winning the Premier League and reaching the Champions League final, are aiming to build a squad capable of consistently competing for top honours under Mikel Arteta.

Chelsea are also believed to be in the mix for the €50–60 million-rated West Ham star, with Xabi Alonso potentially seeking reinforcements due to the injury concerns surrounding Romeo Lavia. Fernandes has repeatedly demonstrated that he is capable of performing at the highest level in the Premier League, and a transfer battle between these clubs could ultimately help West Ham maximise the value of his sale.