Manchester United stepping up interest in Mateus Fernandes

Manchester United are accelerating their move to sign 21-year-old West Ham United playmaker Matues Fernandes this summer, per TEAMtalk.

Mateus Fernandes has been linked with multiple clubs, and Manchester United are now intensifying their efforts to get the deal done. They need more control and defensive cover in the middle of the park, and the 21-year-old West Ham United midfielder will be an excellent addition.

The 21-year-old is a young player with great potential, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He has all the tools to develop into a star for Manchester United. The Portuguese International is excellent at controlling the tempo of the game from deep, and he can help out defensively as well.

West Ham United have been relegated from the Premier League, and the 21-year-old will not want to compete in the second division. He will look to compete at a high level, and moving to Manchester United would be ideal for him.

It would be ideal for him to join one of the country’s largest clubs. Manchester United are reportedly expected to sign Ederson from Atalanta once the 2026 FIFA World Cup ends, and Fernandes could be the ideal partner for him and Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park, as the trio will create a well-rounded trifecta that can hold-up play, create chances, and provide cover to the backline.

Several clubs interested in Fernandes

According to a report by TEAMtalk, clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are also interested in the talented young central midfielder. All three clubs need more control in the middle of the park. The 21-year-old has the physicality and technical attributes to help them improve.

While Mikel Arteta wants a reliable alternative to Martin Zubimendi in the midfield unit, Chelsea are fretting over Enzo Fernandez’s long-term future amid his reported links with Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Liverpool must sign a player who can enable Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch to play their natural games.

The increased interest in the player will be a boost for West Ham United. The East London outfit are expected to lose the player anyway, and the competition for his signature will help them recoup as much as possible from his departure.

So, Manchester United need to act quickly to win the race for his signature. The Red Devils have secured a return to the Champions League for the upcoming campaign, and they need to sign quality players to go deep in Europe’s premier club competition.