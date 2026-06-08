Manchester United could be forced to delay Ederson deal

Manchester United are hoping to sign 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder Ederson from Atalanta this summer.

Ederson has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, but Manchester United might have to wait to get the deal done. According to a report from The Daily Mirror, the transfer might have to wait until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Brazilian midfielder was initially left out of the squad for the World Cup. However, Wesley has picked up a muscular injury in the friendly against Egypt, and Carlo Ancelotti has decided to call the Atalanta midfielder up as a replacement. The 26-year-old will now be heading to the United States with his country for the upcoming World Cup, and any decision on his future will have to wait for now.

Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the South American midfielder for quite some time, and it is fair to assume that a deal will be done eventually. There have been rumours that an agreement is already in place.

Ederson could be a star for Manchester United

The Red Devils need more quality and depth in the middle of the park after parting ways with Casemiro. Signing his compatriot from Atalanta would be ideal, particularly with Manuel Ugarte struggling to make his mark since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain.

Ederson has been a key player for the Serie A club, and there is no doubt that he has the physicality and technical attributes to adapt to English football as well. He will add control, composure, and defensive cover to Manchester United’s midfield.

The 26-year-old is a complete midfielder who is playing at the peak of his powers. This is the right time for him to join a bigger club, and he could help Manchester United improve. Ederson has already agreed personal terms with the English club.

The Premier League giants will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season, and they need someone who can help them dominate the midfield contests. The Brazilian seems like the ideal fit for them in theory. It remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the move quickly.

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Ideally, they should look to support him with a quality defensive midfielder as well. We need to invest in two quality midfielders if they want to do well in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League next season.