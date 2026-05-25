Ederson reaches verbal agreement with Manchester United for five-year deal

Atalanta midfielder Ederson has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old central midfielder has done well in Italy, and Manchester United are looking to secure his signature. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, they have secured a five-year contract agreement with the player, and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise the move quickly.

The player has secured a verbal agreement with Manchester United to join them. It will come as a huge boost to the Premier League site. They need more control, defensive cover and creativity in the middle of the park. The 26-year-old Brazilian is a complete central midfielder who will help them improve. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could be a star for Manchester United.

The opportunity to showcase his qualities in England will be exciting for the South American as well. It could help him improve further and fulfil his potential. He was a key player for the Italian club, and he will look to establish himself as a key player for Manchester United as well.

Man United need quality midfielders

Manchester United have secured Champions League qualification for next season, and they will face elite teams in Europe. They need to dominate midfield contests, and signing a quality central midfielder is a step in the right direction. They should look to bring in a reliable defensive midfielder to replace Casemiro as well. He has decided to leave the club, and they will need to fill the void he leaves.

Ederson is expected to partner with Kobbie Mainoo at the heart of Manchester United’s midfield. They will need a quality defensive midfielder to support the two players and give them the license to operate with more freedom.

Meanwhile, Ederson will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League and make an immediate impact at Old Trafford. The 26-year-old midfielder has three goals to his name this season, and he has picked up two assists as well. His end product could improve when he is playing alongside players at Manchester United.