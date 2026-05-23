Manchester United agree deal to sign Ederson

Michael Carrick’s Manchester United are on the verge of signing Atalanta midfield mainstay Ederson this summer.

According to Michele Criscitiello, Manchester United are on the verge of securing Ederson’s services. The Red Devils and Atalanta could soon finalise a deal for the transfer to go through, as both clubs have already reached an agreement worth €50 million.

Ederson joined Atalanta in the summer of 2022, and he hasn’t looked back since. The Brazilian midfielder has grown in stature with every passing season. While he prefers playing as a central midfielder, he is capable of taking on any role in midfield.

He has a rock-solid defensive base, great tactical awareness, and is also great on the ball. In the 2025/26 season, he has been involved in 41 matches and has even contributed towards five goals. While he is an integral part of the Atalanta setup, the Brazilian is all set to part ways with the club.

Ederson to reinforce United’s midfield

Manchester United are on the verge of signing him ahead of next season. The Red Devils have a long-standing interest in him. While they have been linked with him on several occasions in the past, they haven’t been able to strike a deal with the Italian outfit.

But that seems to have changed already. With a year left on his deal, Atalanta have little choice with regards to his future. They have been open to offers as they do not want to risk losing him for free next summer.

Manchester United have been working on a potential deal for weeks, and they have already reached an agreement with the Serie A outfit on all fronts. They are on the verge of finalising the deal as they consider him an ideal replacement for Casemiro.

With the Brazilian leaving and Manuel Ugarte likely to be sold, United are in the market for multiple midfielders. They want players who can provide great defensive coverage and can be the deep-lying playmaker. Ederson is seen as an ideal fit for their project, and they are within touching distance of making him their first signing of the summer.