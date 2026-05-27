Manchester United agree Ederson transfer

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Atalanta to sign Ederson.

Manchester United could soon complete the signing of Ederson from Atalanta. According to a report from Times Sport, the Red Devils have agreed a £38 million deal with the Italian club for the Brazilian midfielder. They consider him an ideal long-term replacement for Casemiro.

Ederson has only gone from strength to strength since joining Atalanta in the summer of 2022. He has been one of their most consistent performers, and it has put him on the wishlist of multiple top clubs. He is exceptional on the defensive side of things, looks quite comfortable on the ball, and can initiate attacks as well.

Manchester United have been linked with the 26-year-old for a while now. They have struggled to strike a deal with Atalanta so far. However, things are quite different this time around with his contract, running out in the summer of 2027.

With just a year left on his deal, the Italian club do not have too many options to play with. Since the Brazilian is not keen on signing a new deal, the Serie A clubs are forced to listen to offers. They do not want to risk losing out on him for free in a year’s time.

Manchester United to sign Ederson

Manchester United have made the most out of their situation. The Red Devils are looking to revamp their midfield this summer, with Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte likely to be sold. They want to bring in multiple midfielders who can strengthen their squad as a whole and help them take the next step.

Their priority is to replace Casemiro in the best possible way, and Ederson has been one of their priority targets. They consider the 26-year-old an ideal fit because of his endless energy and great defensive awareness. He has all the qualities to form a great partnership with Kobbie Mainoo in the centre of the park.

The Brazilian international is ready to make the jump to a bigger club, and he would love the opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League. As per reports, he has already verbally agreed on terms with the Manchester-based giants.

With United securing Champions League football for next season, they have significantly strengthened their chances of signing him. As things stand, they are within touching distance of completing the move.