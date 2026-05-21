Manchester United step up interest in Mateus Fernandes with fresh contact

Manchester United are pushing hard to sign West Ham United midfield sensation Mateus Fernandes this summer.

According to Sebastien Vidal, Manchester United have intensified their efforts to sign Mateus Fernandes ahead of next season. They have established fresh contacts with West Ham United, with hopes of striking a deal in the near future.

West Ham could end up getting relegated from the Premier League. If they do go down, the Red Devils will look to make the most out of their situation and sign the 21-year-old, who is considered one of the most promising midfielders in the English top flight.

On the back of an impressive campaign at Southampton, Fernandes made the move to West Ham last summer. He has hardly had any difficulty in adjusting to life at the London club. In his debut campaign, the 21-year-old central midfielder has been involved in 37 matches and has even contributed towards seven goals.

He has featured in a variety of roles in the centre of the park and has even been deployed on the flanks when needed. While the Hammers have struggled, Fernandes has stood out with his performances, and quite a few clubs are now keen on signing him.

West Ham are two points off safety heading into the final matchday. If they do go down, they will find it very difficult to keep hold of the 21-year-old. It becomes a massive opportunity for interested clubs to snap up some of their best players.

Manchester United plot a raid on West Ham

Fernandes could be the first to depart, as quite a few clubs want him. Manchester United are one of the clubs that are after him. With Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte likely to be sold, the Red Devils want to revamp their midfield.

They will look to make multiple signings to bolster the centre of the park, and the West Ham sensation is considered an ideal fit. He has already proven himself in the Premier League and has the qualities to take up multiple roles.

He could form a very dependable partnership with Kobbie Mainoo in Michael Carrick’s team. United have already stepped up their efforts, and having held fresh talks with the Hammers, they are quite optimistic about getting a deal over the line.