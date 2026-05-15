Manchester United in contact with Mateus Fernandes, player open to move

Mateus Fernandes is keen on joining Manchester United, but Arsenal will also chase the West Ham United midfielder.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Mateus Fernandes is the subject of interest from Manchester United, with the club contacting the 21-year-old playmaker’s entourage. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, and the West Ham United mainstay is ready to move to Old Trafford.

However, Manchester United will not be alone in the battle for Fernandes’s signature, as he is also a target for Arsenal, as per a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes. The Gunners value the young midfielder’s versatility, and the latest update has suggested that they are “cautiously monitoring” his situation.

Mateus Fernandes and his time in England so far

Mateus Fernandes has established himself as one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League since joining West Ham United from Southampton in a deal worth £40 million last summer. The 21-year-old had already influenced several Premier League clubs during his short spell with the Saints, and he has continued on his upward trajectory this term.

Fernandes has scored five goals and provided four assists in 40 outings across all competitions for West Ham this term. The youngster’s exploits for the East London club have helped him break into his national side, and his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United.

Why do Arsenal and Manchester United want Fernandes?

Manchester United’s interest in Mateus Fernandes makes sense. The Red Devils are combing the market for a versatile midfielder as they prepare for Casemiro’s departure as a free agent after the 2025/26 season. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has failed to make his mark since arriving from PSG nearly two years ago. While Fernandes will not be a like-for-like replacement for Casemiro, his high defensive acumen can help him become an asset for Manchester United.

As for Arsenal, the Gunners are ready to make changes to their midfield unit this summer, with Christian Norgaard facing an uncertain future at the Emirates. With Martin Zubimendi recently losing favour with Mikel Arteta, the situation has manufactured the need for a new midfielder.

However, with the 21-year-old Portuguese international ready to join Manchester United this summer, the Premier League table-toppers may have fallen behind in the battle for his signature. Meanwhile, a summer deal will not be cost-effective, as recent reports have claimed that West Ham will demand a premium fee for the former Southampton midfielder.