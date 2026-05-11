West Ham United demanding £84 million for Mateus Fernandes

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing 21-year-old West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes in the summer transfer window.

Mateus Fernandes has been outstanding for West Ham United since arriving from Southampton in a £42 million move last summer, but he is expected to be on the move at the end of the season. West Ham are fighting for survival, and there is every chance they could go down at the end of the season after falling into the drop zone.

Talented young players like Fernandes will want to compete at a high level, and staying in the Premier League will be his preferred option. Manchester United are reportedly interested in him, and the player is likely to be tempted by the possibility of joining them.

However, Manchester United will have to pay a premium fee to sign him. According to Football Insider, West Ham United will demand £84 million to sell the player. It is an eye-watering sum for the player, and Manchester United could be hamstrung if they are willing to foot the bill.

There is no doubt that the 21-year-old is a quality player with a bright future, and he could develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder with the right guidance. Fernandes is already impressing in the Premier League regularly, and he has the ability to play for bigger clubs. He might be able to justify the investment in future.

Manchester United need a player like Fernandes

Manchester United need more control and composure in the middle of the park. The 21-year-old will help them control games better. He is also a hard-working player who will help out defensively. He could form a reliable partnership with Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park.

Manchester United have secured UEFA Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need to further improve the team. Adding more quality and depth in the middle of the park will be a priority for them. The 21-year-old certainly has the attributes to help them improve, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Manchester United have been linked with multiple midfielders in recent weeks, including Ederson. The market is quite inflated for talented players, and they will have to pay a premium if they want to get the deal done.