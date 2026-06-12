Arsenal begin discussions to sign Manu Kone

Arsenal have reportedly initiated contact with Manu Kone’s representatives in a bid to explore a potential move for the Roma midfielder

Arsenal have opened talks with Roma midfielder Manu Kone’s representatives about a summer move, according to Deja Roma TV. The Gunners have reportedly initiated contact with the midfielder to understand further details if they were to make a bid for the Frenchman, as Mikel Arteta could consider a midfield signing.

Arsenal’s squad is strong, but Arteta seeks quality depth in central midfield, with a clear focus on strengthening the attacking setup.

Mikel Arteta has been considering bringing in a new midfielder, which could potentially see Christian Norgaard part ways. The idea is to add a starting-quality player who can share minutes with Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi. The Gunners have also been linked with Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi, among others, as per recent reports.

Arsenal keen on Serie A midfielder?

Sandro Tonali was also reportedly linked with a move to Arsenal, although Newcastle United’s asking price could pose a significant obstacle for the Gunners and other suitors. As a result, Arsenal are exploring alternatives, with AS Roma’s Manu Kone now on their radar.

The Roma midfielder can operate both as a defensive midfielder and in a box-to-box role, which suits Arteta’s system well. Kone’s physical profile and press-resistance would complement Rice’s ball-carrying and provide the defensive security Zubimendi offers.

Kone may cost less than Tonali, though Roma have not stated an asking price. There were suggestions of a €60–65 million valuation back in January amid links to the Premier League, but Roma weren’t interested in a sale then.

Newcastle United were one of the teams linked with him at the time, and Newcastle could revive their interest in Kone if they lose Tonali. For now, Arsenal have opened talks with his representatives to assess the feasibility of a move, and they could later consider formal negotiations with Roma.

Does Manu Kone suit Arsenal?

Arsenal were fortunate to avoid midfield injuries to key players like Rice and Zubimendi, as losing either could have made their Premier League campaign significantly more difficult. However, the season has highlighted the need to add quality depth in central midfield, which has prompted Arteta to pursue a midfielder like Kone.