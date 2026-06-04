Arsenal fail with bid to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi, price revealed

Arsenal will have to return with an improved bid to sign 18-year-old Moroccan international Ayyoub Bouaddi after failing with the opening offer to land the LOSC Lille prodigy.

According to a report by Africa Foot, Arsenal’s scouts have been monitoring Ayyoub Bouaddi for several months. However, with LOSC Lille demanding €70 million to part ways with the 18-year-old midfield sensation, the North London club must raise the proposal. Meanwhile, they face stiff competition from Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United for the youngster’s signature.

Who is Ayyoub Bouaddi?

Ayyoub Bouaddi is the latest wonderkid to rise in prominence in the country of his birth. The Senlis native has spent his formative years thus far in France while already breaking into the first-team squad at LOSC Lille. The 18-year-old has taken no time to become a regular for Les Dogues, with his exploits making him one of the best young prospects in Ligue 1.

Bouaddi has made nearly 100 appearances thus far for Lille, chipping in with four assists. Meanwhile, the youngster has picked Morocco as his national side, and he will represent the Atlas Lions in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Arsenal will likely pursue a midfield reinforcement this year despite signing multiple midfielders last summer. Christian Norgaard is only a short-term solution due to his advancing age, and recent reports have claimed that the North London club may sell the Dane soon. Meanwhile, Mikel Merino will turn 30 this year. So, Bouaddi is a viable target for Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s interest in Ayyoub Bouaddi makes sense. While Xabi Alonso has a stacked midfield unit, Enzo Fernandez faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge amid his relentless links with Real Madrid. Bouaddi is thus an option worth considering for Chelsea, as he can be a long-term solution in the middle of the park.

As for Liverpool, the Merseyside outfit may dip into the market for a young and versatile midfielder in the upcoming transfer window. While they have several midfield options, Wataru Endo is on the wrong side of 30 and faces an uncertain future at Anfield. Bouaddi has thus emerged as a viable target for Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s reported interest is understandable. The Red Devils are combing the market for a versatile midfielder, as the lack of quality in the middle of the park has held them back for a decade. Casemiro has played his final game for the club, while Manuel Ugarte has been a liability since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain. So, they need multiple midfield signings, and Bouaddi’s ability to progress play from the middle of the park makes him an appealing option.

However, despite Lille’s rejection, with Arsenal initiating the move to sign Bouaddi, the other suitors have fallen behind. Meanwhile, it is unclear if the interested clubs are ready to pay €70 million to sign the World Cup-bound Moroccan international this summer.