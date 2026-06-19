Roberto De Zerbi pushing Tottenham to sign Mateus Fernandes

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from The Athletic, Roberto De Zerbi wants Tottenham Hotspur to sign 21-year-old West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes in the coming weeks.

The player is also a target for Manchester United. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can beat Manchester United to his signature. The North London club has been very active in the transfer market so far, and they have already completed the signings of Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke.

The Lilywhites are looking to improve the midfield and the attack now. Fernandes was outstanding for West Ham in his debut season, but the Hammers have been relegated from the Premier League. The Portuguese international will not want to compete in the second division. He will want to play for a big club, and the opportunity to move to Tottenham will be exciting for him.

Spurs need more control and composure in the middle of the park. The 21-year-old can recycle the ball and control the game’s tempo. He is a hardworking player who will help out defensively as well. He could prove to be the ideal pairing alongside Conor Gallagher.

Manchester United also want to sign Mateus Fernandes

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also interested in signing the midfielder. They need to add more quality to the team, especially now that they are back in the UEFA Champions League. Fernandes will help them control games better alongside Kobbie Mainoo. They will hope that Bruno Fernandes can play a key role in convincing his compatriot to join the club.

It remains to be seen where he ends up. West Ham paid £40 million to sign the 21-year-old, and they will look to make a substantial profit on him, having slapped a premium of a price tag on him. He is likely to be an expensive acquisition this summer.

Both clubs have the financial muscle to pay a premium for him, and it remains to be seen where the 21-year-old midfielder ends up. He will look to fight for trophies and compete at a high level. Manchester United might be in a better position to offer him that platform.