Tottenham set to table fresh offer to sign Sandro Tonali after failed bid

Tottenham Hotspur have had an offer for Sandro Tonali turned down recently, but they remain intent on signing the Newcastle United midfielder.

According to an update by Ben Jacobs, Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to return with an improved offer to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Another update by Ben Jacobs has revealed that Tottenham had an offer of around £75-80 million rejected by the Tyneside outfit. Meanwhile, Manchester City are interested in the Newcastle United star as well, but it seems that Tottenham have taken the first step to get the deal done.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince Newcastle with an acceptable offer for a player who cost £55 million three years ago. There have been rumours that the player could cost around £100 million this summer.

Tonali has clearly outgrown Newcastle, and this is the right time for him to move on and join a bigger club. Even though Tottenham had a far more disappointing season compared to the Magpies in the 2025/26 campaign, they have a more ambitious project, a quality manager, and top players at their disposal.

It was an anomaly that Spurs finished 17th in the Premeir League table last season. They are expected to bounce back strongly and fight for trophies once again. The North London outfit need more quality in the middle of the park, and Tonali will add physicality and defensive steel.

He could make a big difference for Tottenham. He would not only protect the back four but also allow the creative players to operate freely. Manchester City are also hoping to sign the player. They have the financial resources to pay a premium for the 26-year-old Italian international, and it remains to be seen whether they can react quickly after the offer from Tottenham.

Tottenham need a game-changing signing like Tonali

Tottenham need quality players to compete for trophies once again. The North Londoners will not want to be in a similar situation to last year. They have finished 17th in the league table in back-to-back seasons. A club of their stature should be doing a lot better. Adding top-quality players like Tonali could be a game-changer for them.

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Even though Tonali will cost a lot of money, he is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact. Spurs need established players like him if they want to bridge the gap with the top clubs.