Manchester United set to make move for Mateus Fernandes, Real Madrid abandon chase

Manchester United will attempt to sign 21-year-old Portuguese international Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United this summer.

According to an update by TEAMtalk, Mateus Fernandes is also a target for Tottenham Hotspur, with the North London club working to beat Manchester United to his signature. However, the Red Devils reportedly believe they are “strong favourites” to sign the 21-year-old midfielder and are expected to launch an “official approach” in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, per AS, Real Madrid will not pursue Fernandes in the ongoing transfer window and are going all out to sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea. Interestinly, the Spanish outlet has suggested Tottenham being in pole position to secure the West Ham United midfielder’s services.

Mateus Fernandes and his rapid rise

Mateus Fernandes has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since joining West Ham United from Southampton in a deal worth £40 million last summer. The 21-year-old was already on the radar of top clubs after a short spell with the Saints, and he has continued on his upward trajectory after moving to East London.

Fernandes has scored four goals and provided four assists in 38 appearances for West Ham thus far. Despite suffering relegation in successive campaigns with Southampton and West Ham, the Portuguese midfielder’s stock has skyrocketed. His progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, with Real Madrid also showing interest.

A man in demand

Tottenham’s interest has emerged as they are preparing for Yves Bissouma to leave as a free agent. Additionally, Pape Matar Sarr is understood to be facing an uncertain future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Meanwhile, it is unclear if the North London outfit can complete a permanent move for Joao Palhinha. So, Fernandes is an option worth considering.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s interest in Mateus Fernandes makes sense. The Red Devils are combing the market for a versatile midfielder as they are eager to fill Casemiro’s void. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has been underwhelming since his arrival from PSG nearly two years ago. While Fernandes cannot replicate Casemiro’s defensive profile, his midfield work rate offers Manchester United tactical options.

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As for Real Madrid, the Spanish giants have signed Bernardo Silva in a Bosman move. However, Eduardo Camavinga reportedly faces an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the Merengues need a long-term replacement for the Frenchman. Fernandes was thus an option worth considering, and his productivity from the midfield positions added to his appeal.

Real Madrid’s decision has cleared the way for a duel between Manchester United and Tottenham. However, while the Red Devils are optimistic about signing the Portuguese playmaker, they should accelerate the move to beat the North London club amid suggestions that they are unwilling to meet West Ham’s hefty asking price, with Spurs going all out to bolster their squad.