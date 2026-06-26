Sandro Tonali open to Tottenham move, contract details revealed

Tottenham Hotspur have received a major boost in their pursuit of Sandro Tonali, with the Newcastle United midfielder reportedly open to a switch to North London.

Sandro Tonali has emerged as one of Tottenham’s priority midfield targets this summer, and a report by Sky Sports suggests the player is willing to make the move. While negotiations between the clubs remain in the early stages, the Italian midfielder is understood to be keen to reunite with Roberto De Zerbi.

According to Sky Sports News, Tonali is set to earn more than £275,000 per week if the transfer is completed. Personal terms are also unlikely to prove an obstacle, with this lucrative package reflecting the club’s commitment to the deal.

Despite the player’s apparent willingness to join Spurs, the biggest hurdle remains Newcastle’s stance. The Magpies are reluctant to lose one of their most influential midfielders and have already turned down an offer worth close to £80 million from Tottenham.

That rejection underlines Newcastle United’s determination to hold on to Tonali, who has become a key figure since arriving from AC Milan in a £55 million deal. Newcastle value Tonali significantly higher than Tottenham’s £80 million offer, necessitating further negotiation to reach a breakthrough.

Tonali would be a solid addition

The Italian midfielder offers composure in possession, tactical intelligence and defensive resilience, making him one of the Premier League’s most complete central midfielders. His ability to dictate the tempo of matches while contributing defensively has made him an indispensable asset for the Magpies.

For Tottenham, however, Tonali represents exactly the type of midfielder capable of elevating their squad. His range of passing, positional awareness and ability to operate in both defensive and box-to-box roles would provide greater balance in midfield. The club have been eager to add more experience and elite-level quality in the centre of the pitch, and Tonali fits that profile perfectly.

As things stand, the transfer will depend entirely on club-to-club negotiations. Tonali’s reported openness to joining Tottenham and the substantial contract already prepared suggest the personal side of the deal is well advanced.

However, unless Spurs return with an improved offer capable of matching Newcastle’s valuation, the Italian midfielder is expected to remain at St James’ Park. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham decide to increase their bid in an attempt to land one of the Premier League’s most sought-after midfielders.