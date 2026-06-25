Tottenham advance talks with Mateus Fernandes, Manchester United also in discussions

Tottenham are in advanced talks with West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, 21, this summer, with Manchester United also competing for his signature.

Mateus Fernandes is understood to prefer staying in the Premier League. Joining either club represents a significant step in his career amid his links with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. The former are making the significant moves to sign him, per Ben Jacobs.

Tottenham’s midfield currently balances attacking drive, via Conor Gallagher, with limited defensive control. Fernandes would provide the tempo management and ball recovery they lack. Adding Fernandes would provide the midfield balance Tottenham currently need, and Spurs are reportedly ready to make an offer.

The 21-year-old could be the ideal partner for Gallagher, combining defensive cover with possession security. Similarly, Manchester United need more quality in midfield. They have secured UEFA Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign and will face top-quality teams.

Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes are the only reliable midfielders at the club. The former needs someone alongside him who can control the tempo, recycle possession, and put in a defensive shift. Adding Fernandes would intensify competition in Manchester United’s midfield and unlock Mainoo’s full potential when paired with a more defensive-minded partner.

Manchester United are thought to be closing in on signing Ederson from Atalanta as well. Fernandes would provide the ball-recycling and defensive positioning that Mainoo currently lacks, especially if Ederson’s arrival from Atalanta is confirmed. The three players would collectively offer the midfield depth and tactical flexibility needed to compete across multiple fronts.

Asking price could be an issue

West Ham are likely to command a premium for Fernandes, with both clubs now entering the bidding phase. The outcome will hinge on timing, wages, and how quickly either club can move. The midfielder will cost around £80-85 million this summer, and the asking price could be a major sticking point for any club hoping to sign him.

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Even though the Portuguese international a talented young player with a bright future, the asking price is quite high, and West Ham might need to lower their demands in order for the move to go through. Tottenham and Manchester United need to improve other areas of the squad as well. They will not want to overpay on the 21-year-old midfielder.