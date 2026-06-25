Tottenham ready to table bid to sign Mateus Fernandes

Tottenham are preparing an offer for West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes, as they look to beat Manchester United to his signature.

Tottenham are set to table a bid for Mateus Fernandes after the West Ham United midfielder attracted serious interest from both the North London club and Manchester United, according to a report from Sky Sports. Tottenham are understood to be willing to pay £85 million for the Portuguese international, though they could face stiff competition from the Red Devils.

Fernandes joined the Hammers from Southampton last summer. He adjusted to life at the London club without much trouble and was a constant feature in their starting XI. He was involved in 38 matches across competitions and finished with eight goal contributions.

The central midfielder was one of their standout performers. While he did his bit, it wasn’t enough to help them retain their top-flight status. Following their relegation, he is now expected to be on the move, as long as the Hammers’ valuation is met.

His high defensive work rate, composure on the ball, exceptional passing range and versatility have impressed scouts from other top clubs. His consistency and massive potential are major reasons why clubs like United and Tottenham are after him.

The Red Devils are looking to revamp their midfield following Casemiro’s departure. With Manuel Ugarte likely to be sold, they want to bring in multiple midfielders this summer. Fernandes certainly fits the bill with his great work rate and the fact that he has already proven himself in the English top flight.

Tottenham looking to win the race for Fernandes

United could prove a handful for Tottenham, who have stepped up their efforts to sign the 21-year-old. The North London club seek more quality in the centre of the park. Fernandes could prove to be a massive upgrade on their current options. With Lucas Bergvall’s future uncertain, he could be the perfect replacement.

Tottenham’s £85 million offer aligns with West Ham’s valuation. But they do have to convince the youngster, as he might prefer a move to Old Trafford, where they have Champions League football to offer. Meanwhile, the Red Devils initially valued him at around £60 million but may be prepared to offer more, as they have been keeping tabs on development around him.