Everton, Crystal Palace vying for Manuel Ugarte

Everton and Crystal Palace are reportedly considering a move for Manuel Ugarte if the conditions around the Manchester United flop are suitable.

According to Sports Boom, Manuel Ugarte could be headed out of Manchester United, as Everton and Crystal Palace have emerged as suitors for the Uruguayan midfielder. The 25-year-old has not lived up to expectations since his £50 million move from PSG in 2024, and the Red Devils are already planning a midfield revamp this summer.

Manuel Ugarte was seen as a key addition when he arrived in a £50 million deal from PSG in 2024, but things have not gone to plan. The Uruguayan was a key figure at the start of his time at Old Trafford, but soon found himself on the fringes under successive managers, including Ruben Amorim and now Michael Carrick.

Carrick has already signed a permanent deal with the club and is overseeing a midfield revamp following the departure of Casemiro. Manchester United have agreed a deal for Ederson from Atalanta, while other names are being linked ahead of the next phase, meaning there is no place for Ugarte to continue his career at Old Trafford.

Who is interested in Manuel Ugarte?

Ugarte is reportedly valued at £35–40 million, but there are questions over whether any of his interested suitors will meet that price. There is a possibility clubs could negotiate a significantly lower fee, with Everton and Crystal Palace showing interest. There may also be clubs outside England involved, amid previous rumours of interest from Turkey.

Crystal Palace could be anticipating a departure for star midfielder Adam Wharton, which may push them to look for a combative midfielder as a replacement. While Ugarte and Wharton differ stylistically, it could also be a case of Palace strengthening their midfield depth ahead of a Europa League campaign rather than seeking a direct replacement.

Will Everton try for Manuel Ugarte?

Ugarte could be an interesting option for Everton, who are reportedly chasing Hayden Hackney. He could be brought in to bolster their midfield, although there are doubts over whether he would start ahead of players like James Garner.

As a result, Palace may be the stronger suitor as the situation develops. Ugarte’s style may not fully suit Everton’s current setup, although for the right price, David Moyes could consider the move. However, he is not a priority target at this stage.