Everton ahead of Tottenham, Crystal Palace in Hayden Hackney race, Manchester United move unlikely

Everton lead the race to sign Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney, ahead of Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur, this summer.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Hayden Hackney could be on the move away from Middlesbrough, with Everton leading the race to sign the midfield sensation. The Toffees are ahead of Crystal Palace and Tottenham in the battle to land one of the top performers in the Championship this past season.

Hayden Hackney is poised to play at a higher level than he currently is, as his time at Middlesbrough could come to an end this summer. Following their loss in the Championship promotion playoffs final, the Englishman could revive his top-flight ambitions, with several teams keen, particularly Everton.

The young midfielder’s performances for Middlesbrough, especially from a central role, has created an intrigue among the Merseyside club’s decision-makers. While there is no clear indication of the price point he might command, David Moyes’s side seemingly hold a stronger appeal compared to other suitors like Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

Will Everton win the Hayden Hackney race?

Everton are looking for a top midfield talent to take their project forward, with Hackney reportedly emerging as their preferred target. The 23-year-old has been the creative fulcrum, known primarily for his ball progression. He averaged 35.7 touches in the attacking third, more than any other Championship player this past season, while registering 14 goal contributions throughout the campaign.

There is a clear indication of how Moyes wants his team to play and how Hackney would help achieve that balance. For now, there is no formal offer in place, but there are strong indications that the Toffees could accelerate their pursuit. There is also a boost in their chase, as Manchester United, who admire the 23-year-old, are not actively pursuing him, having prioritised other midfield targets.

What about Tottenham and Crystal Palace?

Crystal Palace could reportedly lose Adam Wharton in this window, and many of Hackney’s qualities would make him an ideal replacement for his compatriot. However, the Eagles may now turn their attention to alternative targets, as Everton appear to have a clearer plan for the Middlesbrough star.

Tottenham are also undergoing a midfield rebuild, asYves Bissouma may depart as a free agent. Additionally, Roberto De Zerbi could part ways with Pape Matar Sarr. Overall, they need reinforcements and could have made a move for Hackney. However, Spurs must also look elsewhere after falling behind Everton in the battle for Hackney’s signature.