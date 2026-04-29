Adam Wharton expected to leave Crystal Palace this summer

Adam Wharton is expected to leave Crystal Palace in the summer, which will boost the chances of a few high-profile Premier League sides.

Adam Wharton could be one of the big transfer stories of the summer window, with the midfielder expected to leave Crystal Palace. As per Alex Crook on TalkSport, the midfielder could attract some of the big clubs in the league for his signature, as Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United remain linked.

Big Premier League teams are in the market for midfield reinforcements, ranging from Arsenal to Liverpool, Manchester United to Chelsea. The central area is a vital position for those teams to strengthen, as Adam Wharton could be in the thick of an intense race.

Wharton is widely expected to leave Crystal Palace in the summer in search of a bigger opportunity within the Premier League, something Alex Crook of TalkSport confirmed. He will have some of the big suitors ready to make their moves for the midfielder, as Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United all remain linked.

Liverpool are prepared to step up their interest in the midfielder, as they desperately need a big presence in the middle of the park following a dreadful season on all fronts. The Merseysiders will be ready to invest big, but face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Chelsea are bracing for offers for Enzo Fernandez in the summer, which could see them scour the market for a viable replacement. Wharton could be a solid addition, but without Champions League football, they may find it challenging to lure the England international, something that will give Liverpool and Manchester United an advantage.

Where Next for Adam Wharton?

Manchester United are also extremely interested in bringing Wharton in, as they plan a major midfield revamp in the summer. The idea of signing at least two midfielders is rife within the corridors of Old Trafford, as the Crystal Palace star could be a massive addition to their plans.

Palace may not stand in Wharton’s way despite having a long-term contract, as long as suitors can meet his asking price, which is expected to be around the £80 million mark. The growing competition would enable the Eagles to get a price closer to their desired target, as Wharton is primed to leave the club for a challenge at a top-six side.