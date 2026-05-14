Everton, Leeds United looking to sign Hayden Hackney

Everton and Leeds United are pushing ahead with their pursuit of top Championship midfielder Hayden Hackney ahead of the summer.

According to Fichajes, Everton and Leeds United are ready to position themselves at the front of the chase for Hayden Hackney. The Middlesbrough star seems destined to leave the Championship side in the summer, as he appears primed for Premier League action.

Hayden Hackney is probably done with his time in the Championship and the lower leagues of English football, with a big move to the Premier League on the cards. The midfielder has been sensational for Middlesbrough this season, with five goals and eight assists in the league from a holding midfield position.

Everton have been interested in Hackney, but now Leeds United have entered the race in a big way. Both teams are in the market for a new midfielder, and they could narrow down on the 23-year-old English playmaker, who has been shining for Middlesbrough.

Hayden Hackney to shine in the Premier League?

Of late, there have been many players coming through the ranks of the Championship into the Premier League to good effect. Adam Wharton is a prime example of how clubs can develop talent in the right way, as Everton might make their play to bring Hackney to the top division. David Moyes wants to add a quality midfielder — more as an addition rather than a replacement — as he looks to make a major push for Europe.

Leeds United are simply looking to improve on their first season back in the top division. There are some links to promising talents as well as experienced ones, and Hackney fits right in the middle of those two categories.

Middlesbrough ready to sell Hackney?

After controversially missing out on a playoff final spot, with the chance that they could still feature in the grand game, Middlesbrough are currently expected to play in the Championship next season. They wanted to keep Hackney if they had made it to the Premier League, but the club are now reportedly demanding at least €40 million for a player set to enter the final year of his deal.

At the moment, they are primed to sell him to one of the Premier League sides keen on Hackney, as those teams could also open discussions to reduce the asking price. Middlesbrough are not in a real position of power, as the 23-year-old English playmaker could end up leaving for a reduced fee compared to their reported asking price ahead of the summer.