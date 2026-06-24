AC Milan eyeing summer move for Lucas Bergvall

AC Milan will look to sign 20-year-old Swedish international Lucas Bergvall from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, Lucas Bergvall is the subject of interest from AC Milan. The Serie A giants are eager to reinforce their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 20-year-old Tottenham Hotspur prospect.

Per Calciomercato, the Swede’s profile emerged as ideal to bolster AC Milan’s midfield during discussions with newly-appointed head coach Ruben Amorim and the strategic team. They believe Bergvall can be the “perfect fit” at San Siro due to a combination of “solid experience on the big stage and significant room for growth”. Meanwhile, Tottenham will demand €40 million to sell the youngster.

Lucas Bergvall and his meteoric rise

Lucas Bergvall has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since joining Tottenham from Djurgardens IF in July 2024. The North London club beat stiff competition to secure his services, reportedly paying his agents significantly to seal the deal.

Since then, the 20-year-old has been a regular for Tottenham, accumulating nearly 4,000 minutes across 78 appearances for Tottenham thus far, contributing 2 goals and 9 assists. The Swedish midfielder’s consistency in midfield has caught the attention of several high-profile clubs, and with the youngster ready to leave Tottenham, many bigwigs will chase his signature.

Bergvall’s summer options

AC Milan’s interest in Lucas Bergvall offers a clear fit. The Rossoneri will pursue a midfielder in the coming weeks, as they are concerned about the long-term futures of Youssouf Fofana and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, with both midfielder being the subject of intense transfer speculation.

Additionally, Luka Modric is in the twilight of his career, prompting the Serie A giants to spread their wings beyond Italy and sign a player who can be his long-term successor. Bergvall, with his ability to progress play from different midfield positions, technical quality, and combativeness oout of possession, is an option worth considering.

Also Read: From Relegation Scare to Rebuild: Five players Tottenham should sell this summer

Meanwhile, the Calciomercato report has suggested that while Tottenham’s initial asking price is around €40 million, negotiations will likely begin around €30 million. The Swedish midfielder’s reported eagerness to leave Tottenham may hand AC Milan negotiating leverage as the Rossoneri pursue the deal.