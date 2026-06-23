Tottenham demanding £45 million for Lucas Bergvall amid Chelsea, Aston Villa, AC Milan links

Chelsea, Aston Villa and AC Milan will have to fork out £45 million to sign Tottenham midfield sensation Lucas Bergvall.

Lucas Bergvall has informed Tottenham about his desire to leave the club this summer, and according to a report from The Standard, the North London club have set an asking price of £45 million for their Swedish international.

AC Milan, Chelsea and Aston Villa are three clubs that are keen on signing the 20-year-old, as per a report by TEAMtalk. The Italian giants have been put on alert, and they will continue to monitor his situation. Meanwhile, the Blues and Villa have both enquired about the player, who doesn’t seem too keen on staying in the Premier League.

Bergvall joined the North London club in the summer of 2024, and he has shown a lot of promise during his time at the club. While he had a prominent role in the team under Thomas Frank, Roberto De Zerbi’s arrival has pushed him down the pecking order.

Bergvall wants to leave Tottenham this summer

While he started in the Italian manager’s first game in charge, the 20-year-old got only limited minutes after that. He prefers playing as a number eight, but has often been used in a variety of positions. Bergvall doesn’t mind playing out of position at times, but he feels he hasn’t had enough opportunities in his preferred role.

As a result, he is ready to push for a move away from the club. He has already made the club aware of his desire. The North London club are open to sanctioning his departure, but they do have a lot of control over the situation with his contract running until 2031.

Amidst uncertainty around his future, multiple top clubs have expressed interest in signing the youngster, who will be making a decision on his future post the World Cup. AC Milan, Chelsea and Aston Villa are all keen on his signature because of his great technical ability, versatility and massive potential.

He has already showcased his ability on the highest level, and the maturity he has shown suggests Bergvall could go a long way. While Chelsea and Villa will have the edge in terms of finances, the youngster prefers joining a club away from the Premier League. As a result, it will be interesting to see if Milan can beat the competition to his services.