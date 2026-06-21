Lucas Bergvall wants to leave Tottenham

Lucas Bergvall has reportedly informed Tottenham of his desire to leave and take up a new challenge elsewhere, thus alerting a few recent suitors

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Lucas Bergvall has informed Spurs of his desire to leave the club and take up a new challenge elsewhere, alerting suitors like Aston Villa and Chelsea, who were recently interested. Spurs will anticipate approaches, as all eyes will be on their asking price for the Swedish international.

Lucas Bergvall was a smart signing for Tottenham when the midfielder arrived from Swedish side Djurgarden in a deal approaching £8.5 million. He has gone on to make 78 appearances over two campaigns and helped the team win the Europa League in 2025, while also being named Player of the Season that campaign.

Bergvall has rocked Tottenham by informing the club of his desire to quit and find a new challenge elsewhere. This news might have alerted a few prospective suitors who were previously interested in the Tottenham prodigy, as some of those might now look to explore a deal for the Swedish international.

Why is Lucas Bergvall eager to leave Tottenham?

Several factors explain Bergvall’s planned exit. Roberto De Zerbi, who arrived at season’s end, indicated he prefers a double-pivot system in midfield rather than Bergvall’s attacking-midfield (eight) profile. Having briefly played under De Zerbi, Bergvall was quickly dropped in the manager’s pecking order.

Spurs are also actively signing midfielders — they are pursuing West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes and Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali — meaning game time will be scarce next season with Rodrigo Bentancur and Conor Gallagher already established options. Bergvall, with his long-term career ahead, has decided to seek a fresh challenge.

Who are interested in Lucas Bergvall?

Chelsea and Aston Villa were previously interested in Bergvall, as reported in April. At the time, Spurs had no intention of selling; things have now shifted. Chelsea might now pursue a deal given their potential loss of Enzo Fernández. Aston Villa, preparing for Champions League football, are keen to strengthen — manager Unai Emery sees Bergvall as a squad addition. Spurs are widely expected to demand a significant fee given the midfielder market’s demands.