Tottenham unwilling to sell Lucas Bergvall this summer

Tottenham are under no pressure to sell Lucas Bergvall, which might come as a bitter blow to a few suitors keen on the Swedish midfielder.

Tottenham and their ability to keep hold of their key stars will dominate the headlines during the summer window, especially regarding the future of Lucas Bergvall. Spurs value the midfielder rather highly, and given his situation, Football Insider reckons that Spurs are under no pressure to sell the Swedish international, which may come as a bitter blow to some of his key suitors.

Tottenham secured their first win of 2026 after a hard-fought game at Molineux against already-relegated Wolves. Despite the three points, which momentarily took them out of the relegation zone, a late winner from West Ham against Everton ensured Spurs finished yet another weekend inside the bottom three.

With four games remaining, their ability to stay alive in the Premier League will largely dictate their activities in the summer, as well as their power to keep hold of key stars. Some of the current first-team stars are already being linked with a move away, including young midfielder Lucas Bergvall.

The Tottenham midfield prodigy is the subject of interest from Aston Villa and Chelsea, among a few of the interested clubs, while there are other contenders both from within England and abroad. The midfielder has not shown any indication of forcing a departure, as he might be willing to stay put, even in the Championship.

Liverpool are also interested, as the prospect of signing one of the best young midfield prospects around would entice many teams. Chelsea and Aston Villa could look at Spurs’ situation to explore the possibility of a move, and so might Liverpool, but there are big challenges ahead.

Tottenham to Keep Lucas Bergvall?

Manager Roberto De Zerbi has been told to keep a few players, including Bergvall, while Tottenham have the absolute power to determine his future. It appears Spurs are not willing to be knocked down despite the possibility of relegation when it comes to the Swede’s future, as they have no plans to sell him at the moment.

Hence, the likes of Aston Villa, Chelsea and Liverpool could face a big blow in the pursuit of Bergvall, as Tottenham are likely to block a move. For now, the north Londoners hold all the power with the Swede, but things could still change if they were to receive a monumental offer for the midfielder.